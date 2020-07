Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving business center fire pit hot tub internet access

Tucked away on the southeast shore of Marina del Rey lies Breakwater at Marina del Rey Apartments. The picturesque backdrop of the marina, wetlands and Playa del Rey hillside defines west coast living. Recreation is at your doorstep with the Ballona Creek Bike Path running alongside the community and the Pacific Ocean in your backyard. We are only a few short minutes from dining and shopping, Venice Beach, Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica. Our apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.