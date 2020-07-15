/
studio apartments
96 Studio Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,661
930 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Marina Del Rey
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,786
405 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Venice
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Venice
11 Ave 27 103
11 27th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled studio steps from Venice Beach - Property Id: 266540 Beautifully remodeled studio steps to Venice Beach! The unit features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, fireplace,
Venice
450 South Venice Boulevard - 02
450 S Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,895
500 sqft
3 Blocks to Venice Beach! Pet-friendly! All Bills PAID! Parking Space INCLUDED w/rent! Studio w/full kitchen and bathroom.
Venice
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
450 sqft
In the Heart of Venice! On Abbot Kinney!! Near all the shops, restaurants, nightlife and more! All utilities included w/rent! PETS WELCOME! Parking space available! Charming CORNER UNIT w/wood-look floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator,
Venice
474 Sherman Avenue - 9
474 Sherman Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
390 sqft
Pet-friendly! Great Location--Only Steps Away from the amazing Venice Canals! DISHWASHER in unit! Short walk to the BEACH!! 2nd floor Studio, Separate kitchen with ceramic tiles countertops and dual sink, hardwood floors in the living area, nice
Venice
21 Westminster Avenue - 209
21 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,325
358 sqft
Click here for 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRJ2fJxhhLq Now Available: Great Vintage Corner Junior Suite: one block from Venice Beach Boardwalk. 2nd floor, arched entry, spacious separate kitchen, walk-in closet.
Mar Vista
3971 ST BEETHOVEN
3971 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
500 sqft
Mar Vista Country-Styled Cottage! A very unique and sweet furnished optional studio behind the main house. There is a queen-size bed with Tempurpedic mattress, the kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space.
Venice
1421 ABBOT KINNEY
1421 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$17,000
1900 sqft
Smack dab in the Heart of Abbot Kinney, 1 door down from Gjelina.
Venice
1301 Ocean Front Walk 17
1301 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,995
265 sqft
RETAIL SPACE VENICE BEACH OCEAN FRONT WALK!!!!!!!! - Property Id: 318608 Contact Ed if you'd like to schedule a viewing.
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Downtown Santa Monica
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,654
455 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Santa Monica
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,455
621 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Downtown Santa Monica
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$1,795
352 sqft
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade. Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture.
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,043
988 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
528 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,449
682 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
