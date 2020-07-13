/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
123 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
56 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
45 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,593
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
61 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,764
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
27 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,791
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,322
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,864
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
68 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,028
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
92 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
15 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,152
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
40 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,575
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
13955 Tahiti Way
13955 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
900 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
4163 Via Marina
4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
900 sqft
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
4267 Marina City Drive
4267 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1570 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,102
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
9 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,381
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,044
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
