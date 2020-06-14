Apartment List
198 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with garage

Marina del Rey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Marina Del Rey
35 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,790
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,738
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,128
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,872
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Mar Vista
7 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
13955 Tahiti Way
13955 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
900 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
41 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4161 Tivoli Avenue
4161 Tivoli Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1900 sqft
This charming 2 Bed & den 2.5 bath.Traditional Home updated with contemporary accents! Built in 1946. Laminate bamboo floors, Recessed lighting , Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7524 Vista Del Mar
7524 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,899
1500 sqft
Stunning VIEW HOME at the BEACH in PDR, LARGE deck, Fireplace, Detached Office building - Re-imagined BEACH house in Playa Del Rey. Updated totally in 2019. Modern. Quality workmanship. RARE.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6415 Pacific Avenue D
6415 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1682 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
232 Howland Canal
232 Howland Canal, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
Charming Bungalow with Two Bedrooms, One Bath & Den & Large Artist Studio or Office On The Venice Canals - This completely remodeled two bedroom,one bathroom home with a den and adjacent, separate, large, flexible use space, is on the Venice Canals

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2326 Walnut Ave.
2326 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1500 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291 Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895 Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
1317 Cabrillo Ave
1317 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,999
1100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Private 1100sqft Studio Part of Brand New House! - Property Id: 296393 Upgrade your quarantine space! This private studio with its own private entrance is available on July 1st.
City Guide for Marina del Rey, CA

"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marina del Rey, CA

Marina del Rey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

