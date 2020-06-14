198 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with garage

"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more