198 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with garage
"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait
It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more
Marina del Rey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.