Spring Tower Lofts

Massive Downtown Los Angeles Apartment - Property Id: 184433



Downtown Los Angeles. Everything you need is within walking distance, including the greatest late night eateries, restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and coffee shops that Los Angeles has to offer. It is only a few blocks away from the Metro which travels straight to USC and all the way to Santa Monica as well as North Hollywood. Enjoy a luxurious downtown lifestyle in one of the first New York Stock exchange buildings. There is also a very popular 24 Hour cafe in the building that sells both coffee, donuts, and fresh food throughout the night. It is both a commercial and residential unit, so can be used for a business or office space, but is also great for subdividing into multiple rooms for students or other roommates. It is currently furnished, but you can pick and choose what you would like to keep. Complete roof access is provided, along with trash, water, and highspeed internet, and laundry.

