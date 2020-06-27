All apartments in Los Angeles
Spring Tower Lofts
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

Spring Tower Lofts

639 South Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

639 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Massive Downtown Los Angeles Apartment - Property Id: 184433

Downtown Los Angeles. Everything you need is within walking distance, including the greatest late night eateries, restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and coffee shops that Los Angeles has to offer. It is only a few blocks away from the Metro which travels straight to USC and all the way to Santa Monica as well as North Hollywood. Enjoy a luxurious downtown lifestyle in one of the first New York Stock exchange buildings. There is also a very popular 24 Hour cafe in the building that sells both coffee, donuts, and fresh food throughout the night. It is both a commercial and residential unit, so can be used for a business or office space, but is also great for subdividing into multiple rooms for students or other roommates. It is currently furnished, but you can pick and choose what you would like to keep. Complete roof access is provided, along with trash, water, and highspeed internet, and laundry.
Property Id 184433

(RLNE5365505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Tower Lofts have any available units?
Spring Tower Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Tower Lofts have?
Some of Spring Tower Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Tower Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Tower Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Tower Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Tower Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Spring Tower Lofts offer parking?
No, Spring Tower Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Spring Tower Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Tower Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Tower Lofts have a pool?
No, Spring Tower Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Spring Tower Lofts have accessible units?
No, Spring Tower Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Tower Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Tower Lofts has units with dishwashers.

