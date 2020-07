Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center fire pit game room internet access media room yoga

Situated in the center of Playa Vista, Runway Apartments has a collection of 420 luxury residential apartments features including one and two-bedroom stacked flats, studios and loft/mezzanine residences with a diverse array of floorplans from 553 to 1,469 square feet. In addition to an 8,000-square-foot, clubhouse with a pool and rooftop terraces, Runway is your new place to call home!When it comes to exceptional living, the details make the difference: quartz and marble complement stained wood cabinetry and stainless steel finishes. The result: a blank canvas against which you can create the perfect vision of your brand new home.This is RUNWAY, the downtown epicenter of luxury Playa Vista. Adjacent to the Bollona Wetlands and located less than a mile from the beach, this is the new vision of urban living in Los Angeles' Westside.