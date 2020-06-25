All apartments in Los Angeles
Oaks At Swpulveda

4401 Sepulveda Boulevard · (323) 244-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4401 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious Open concept living. Light and Bright. Modern and updated. Stainless Steel Appliances, and granite counters.
https://view.ricohtours.com/c442ad1a-1317-4570-914e-e92131d7d48b/

Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks within walking distance to multiple conveniences. Easy access to 101 & 405 Freeways. Efficiency living in this upgraded, and well-appointed home. Security entrance and underground secure parking along with community spa, laundry, and even a gym. There are elevators from the garage area to get you up to your home easily. Home features include central air, fireplace, newer paint, newer flooring, microwave, dishwasher, and 2 patios. Move in approx. Mid-July and enjoy big city living. Great shopping, Easy access to everything beach and Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks At Swpulveda have any available units?
Oaks At Swpulveda has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks At Swpulveda have?
Some of Oaks At Swpulveda's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks At Swpulveda currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks At Swpulveda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks At Swpulveda pet-friendly?
No, Oaks At Swpulveda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Oaks At Swpulveda offer parking?
Yes, Oaks At Swpulveda offers parking.
Does Oaks At Swpulveda have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks At Swpulveda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks At Swpulveda have a pool?
No, Oaks At Swpulveda does not have a pool.
Does Oaks At Swpulveda have accessible units?
No, Oaks At Swpulveda does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks At Swpulveda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks At Swpulveda has units with dishwashers.
