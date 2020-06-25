Oaks At Swpulveda

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious Open concept living. Light and Bright. Modern and updated. Stainless Steel Appliances, and granite counters.

https://view.ricohtours.com/c442ad1a-1317-4570-914e-e92131d7d48b/



Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks within walking distance to multiple conveniences. Easy access to 101 & 405 Freeways. Efficiency living in this upgraded, and well-appointed home. Security entrance and underground secure parking along with community spa, laundry, and even a gym. There are elevators from the garage area to get you up to your home easily. Home features include central air, fireplace, newer paint, newer flooring, microwave, dishwasher, and 2 patios. Move in approx. Mid-July and enjoy big city living. Great shopping, Easy access to everything beach and Hollywood!