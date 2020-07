Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance lobby online portal bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access

North Kingsley Apartment Homes offer Old Hollywood History and convenience, delivering the perfect chic apartments for those looking to live the Hollywood lifestyle. We have considered every comfort and convenience into our bachelor, studio, and one-bedroom floor plans. Ideally located within walking distance of restaurants, entertainment, nightlife and more! Our community features spanning views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles, on-site laundry, gated access, and covered parking. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!