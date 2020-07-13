All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Modera West LA

Open Now until 6pm
5901 Center Dr · (562) 521-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO SIX WEEKS RENT FREE! --- Lease now to enjoy our amazing community rent free for six weeks on select floor plans.
Location

5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 342 · Avail. now

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 439 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 474 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 8

$3,292

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 447 · Avail. now

$3,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$3,562

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

See 41+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera West LA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
conference room
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
pool table
valet service
yoga
Discover picture-perfect living at Modera West LA, naturally sophisticated apartments primely positioned by the 405, Marina Expressway, and Interstate 10. These vivid apartments offer residents unparalleled access and ease, minutes from industry-leading tech firms, the citys sun-soaked beaches, and entertainment at The Promenade. Find treasured terrain in residences that have it all. Elegant studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments stand apart, boasting loft layouts, stylish ecomodern design, and state-of-the-art details. Standout interiors feature quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and cabinet finishes, wood plank flooring throughout apartments, and select platinum-level finish packages. Set the scene in an effortlessly chic, ultra-amenitized destination replete with virtual fitness classes, a media and gaming room, dedicated work-from-home hubs, and a two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse. Embellished by an alfresco movie theater, best-in-class rooftop resort, and luxe pool and spa, Modera West LA offers a truly masterful mix of perks. Live in a destination location that paints a vibrant backdrop for your lifestyle. Move in, and get the ultimate perspective at Modera West LA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: Attached Parking Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera West LA have any available units?
Modera West LA has 79 units available starting at $2,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera West LA have?
Some of Modera West LA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera West LA currently offering any rent specials?
Modera West LA is offering the following rent specials: UP TO SIX WEEKS RENT FREE! --- Lease now to enjoy our amazing community rent free for six weeks on select floor plans.
Is Modera West LA pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera West LA is pet friendly.
Does Modera West LA offer parking?
Yes, Modera West LA offers parking.
Does Modera West LA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera West LA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera West LA have a pool?
Yes, Modera West LA has a pool.
Does Modera West LA have accessible units?
No, Modera West LA does not have accessible units.
Does Modera West LA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera West LA has units with dishwashers.

