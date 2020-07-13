Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill conference room courtyard dog park game room internet access internet cafe key fob access pool table valet service yoga

Discover picture-perfect living at Modera West LA, naturally sophisticated apartments primely positioned by the 405, Marina Expressway, and Interstate 10. These vivid apartments offer residents unparalleled access and ease, minutes from industry-leading tech firms, the citys sun-soaked beaches, and entertainment at The Promenade. Find treasured terrain in residences that have it all. Elegant studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments stand apart, boasting loft layouts, stylish ecomodern design, and state-of-the-art details. Standout interiors feature quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and cabinet finishes, wood plank flooring throughout apartments, and select platinum-level finish packages. Set the scene in an effortlessly chic, ultra-amenitized destination replete with virtual fitness classes, a media and gaming room, dedicated work-from-home hubs, and a two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse. Embellished by an alfresco movie theater, best-in-class rooftop resort, and luxe pool and spa, Modera West LA offers a truly masterful mix of perks. Live in a destination location that paints a vibrant backdrop for your lifestyle. Move in, and get the ultimate perspective at Modera West LA.