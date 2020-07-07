All apartments in Los Angeles
Metro
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

Metro

14200 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14200 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit features lovely bedrooms with well apportioned closets, new hardwood floors, lots of natural light and a modern fireplace.

You\'ll love cooking in the freshly renovated kitchen which includes gas range, and fridge. Make the private balcony your own little outdoor oasis or take a dip in the pool! Unit includes parking.

Convenient to dining, grocery and your local coffee house. Just a hop skip and jump to Lake Balboa, golfing, hiking and more. Convenient to the 405 or 101, makes getting around town or out of town a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro have any available units?
Metro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro have?
Some of Metro's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro currently offering any rent specials?
Metro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro pet-friendly?
No, Metro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Metro offer parking?
Yes, Metro offers parking.
Does Metro have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro have a pool?
Yes, Metro has a pool.
Does Metro have accessible units?
No, Metro does not have accessible units.
Does Metro have units with dishwashers?
No, Metro does not have units with dishwashers.

