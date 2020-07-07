Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Unit features lovely bedrooms with well apportioned closets, new hardwood floors, lots of natural light and a modern fireplace.



You\'ll love cooking in the freshly renovated kitchen which includes gas range, and fridge. Make the private balcony your own little outdoor oasis or take a dip in the pool! Unit includes parking.



Convenient to dining, grocery and your local coffee house. Just a hop skip and jump to Lake Balboa, golfing, hiking and more. Convenient to the 405 or 101, makes getting around town or out of town a breeze.