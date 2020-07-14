Le Blanc Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool pool table bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly concierge game room

Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit washer/dryer. You’ll love the resort-inspired swimming pool and spa with cabanas, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous outdoor lounges and games, expansive courtyard, and stylish recreation room with free Wi-Fi, pool table, TV, sofas and more. Additional features include lockers, storage spaces, Nest smart thermostats, and smart apartment features (in select units). Located right off Roscoe Blvd., our welcoming community puts you minutes away from everywhere you want to be. In less than 10 minutes, you can reach CSUN, Pierce College, Westfield Topanga, or the bustling Warner Center area. With easy access to the 101 and 118 freeways, commuting to Northridge, Woodland Hills, or any part of The Valley is a breeze.