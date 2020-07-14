All apartments in Los Angeles
Le Blanc Apartment Homes

21501 Roscoe Boulevard · (833) 934-0523
Location

21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$2,702

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,676

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Le Blanc Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
ice maker
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
concierge
game room
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit washer/dryer. You’ll love the resort-inspired swimming pool and spa with cabanas, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous outdoor lounges and games, expansive courtyard, and stylish recreation room with free Wi-Fi, pool table, TV, sofas and more. Additional features include lockers, storage spaces, Nest smart thermostats, and smart apartment features (in select units). Located right off Roscoe Blvd., our welcoming community puts you minutes away from everywhere you want to be. In less than 10 minutes, you can reach CSUN, Pierce College, Westfield Topanga, or the bustling Warner Center area. With easy access to the 101 and 118 freeways, commuting to Northridge, Woodland Hills, or any part of The Valley is a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 13, 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit ($600 - 2 month's rent)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Garage: 2 Spaces per unit (Additional Space: $50).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have any available units?
Le Blanc Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $2,386 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have?
Some of Le Blanc Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Le Blanc Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Le Blanc Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Le Blanc Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Le Blanc Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Le Blanc Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
