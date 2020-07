Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community hot tub key fob access nest technology package receiving pool table yoga

Live the Way



YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT!



Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building. Perfectly designed to blend the grandeur of LA’s historic core with the latest smart home technology and amenities, our studio, one, two, three-bedroom, and penthouse rentals leave a lasting impression. With concierge service, a rooftop lounge, and resort level amenities, The Griffin on Spring is the apex of downtown living.