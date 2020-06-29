All apartments in Los Angeles
Bonita Terrace
Bonita Terrace

6900 Bonita Terrace · (818) 538-2845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
We are currently offering the second month free with new leases!
Location

6900 Bonita Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bonita Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cable included
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
internet access
Welcome to Bonita Terrace! Literally just steps from The Magic Castle, and a jaunt from either the Hollywood Bowl or Hollywood & Highland, Bonita Terrace is at the heart of Hollywood life. With balconies in every unit, premium finishes throughout, in-unit washer and dryers and a spectacular rooftop patio. This recently constructed community is absolutely breathtaking. Enjoy amazing views of Hollywood and Downtown, as well as the convenience of great local restaurants, bars and entertainment. We are walking distance to Runyon Canyon, the Hollywood Farmer's Market, outstanding local kickboxing and yoga studios, as well as a handful of major industry employers and entertainment studios. Give us a call today to take a tour so you can see for yourself the wonderful charm Bonita Terrace offers residents and guests! It would be our pleasure to assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply. Free Pet Rent
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bonita Terrace have any available units?
Bonita Terrace has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Bonita Terrace have?
Some of Bonita Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bonita Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Bonita Terrace is offering the following rent specials: We are currently offering the second month free with new leases!
Is Bonita Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Bonita Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Bonita Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Bonita Terrace offers parking.
Does Bonita Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bonita Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bonita Terrace have a pool?
No, Bonita Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Bonita Terrace have accessible units?
No, Bonita Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Bonita Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bonita Terrace has units with dishwashers.
