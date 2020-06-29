Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator cable included Property Amenities elevator green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging internet access

Welcome to Bonita Terrace! Literally just steps from The Magic Castle, and a jaunt from either the Hollywood Bowl or Hollywood & Highland, Bonita Terrace is at the heart of Hollywood life. With balconies in every unit, premium finishes throughout, in-unit washer and dryers and a spectacular rooftop patio. This recently constructed community is absolutely breathtaking. Enjoy amazing views of Hollywood and Downtown, as well as the convenience of great local restaurants, bars and entertainment. We are walking distance to Runyon Canyon, the Hollywood Farmer's Market, outstanding local kickboxing and yoga studios, as well as a handful of major industry employers and entertainment studios. Give us a call today to take a tour so you can see for yourself the wonderful charm Bonita Terrace offers residents and guests! It would be our pleasure to assist you!