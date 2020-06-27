All apartments in Los Angeles
apartment 965 Magnolia

965 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

965 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
business center
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Spacious 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms furnished house with a private, salt system heated pool/spa.
Downstairs are the large livingroom with leather,reclining sofa, an open office place, and a big, fully equipped kitchen with walk in pantry and professional cooktop. A wall of windows overlooks the backyard with the pool The backyard provides total relaxation or fun only for you and your guests. It has a salt system pool, sundeck with an outside sofa and glass table, BBQ and grassy backyard. Private and gated driveway. Washer and dryer are in the house.
Its in a good and safe neighborhood, but still close to LA busiest areas
3 min from LA two busiest freeways, the 405 and 101. Conveniently, couple of blocks away /3-5 min/ from Ventura Blvd, where you can find everything, shopping, banks, businesses and hundreds of restaurants. 5 min to Orange line, 10 min from Warner Center, Westfield Mall and Business Center. Getty Center is 15 min away,12 miles to Hollywood Citywalk,Universal Studios and Hollywood Blvd, Walk of Fame. Wilshire Blvd ,Santa Monica is 14 miles away. Dowtown and LAX approx 20 miles. Half hour away from the famous Malibu Beach through the Malibu Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does apartment 965 Magnolia have any available units?
apartment 965 Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does apartment 965 Magnolia have?
Some of apartment 965 Magnolia's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is apartment 965 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
apartment 965 Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is apartment 965 Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, apartment 965 Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does apartment 965 Magnolia offer parking?
No, apartment 965 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does apartment 965 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, apartment 965 Magnolia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does apartment 965 Magnolia have a pool?
Yes, apartment 965 Magnolia has a pool.
Does apartment 965 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, apartment 965 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does apartment 965 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, apartment 965 Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.
