All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9938 Gloria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9938 Gloria Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:34 PM

9938 Gloria Avenue

9938 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9938 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, fully remodeled 3 BDRM 2 BA Granada Hills (NON-SMOKING) home is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include;

• Remodeled kitchen with high end granite countertops, custom cabinetry with wine rack, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances
• $20,000 in renovations just completed, including new high efficiency windows, new paint, refinished floors, entire property top to bottom gone through
• Huge 3 car mechanics dream garage (220v power, fully lit, air lines and lots of built in storage)
• Smart home - Thermostat for A/C unit, front door entry, exterior security cameras with phone app
• Fully fenced, dog friendly back yard
• Gated RV parking (up to 40ft!)
• Ceiling fan in all bedrooms
• Large rear patio
• safe, quiet neighborhood
• large lot (~1/4 acre)

Rent includes gardener. Pets will be considered with additional pet rent (adult dogs only/cats okay). Refrigerator and front loading washer/dryer are as is. Only $3,200 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
9938 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 9938 Gloria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 Gloria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9938 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9938 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 9938 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9938 Gloria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 9938 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9938 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 Gloria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College