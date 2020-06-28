9938 Gloria Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, fully remodeled 3 BDRM 2 BA Granada Hills (NON-SMOKING) home is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include;



• Remodeled kitchen with high end granite countertops, custom cabinetry with wine rack, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances

• $20,000 in renovations just completed, including new high efficiency windows, new paint, refinished floors, entire property top to bottom gone through

• Huge 3 car mechanics dream garage (220v power, fully lit, air lines and lots of built in storage)

• Smart home - Thermostat for A/C unit, front door entry, exterior security cameras with phone app

• Fully fenced, dog friendly back yard

• Gated RV parking (up to 40ft!)

• Ceiling fan in all bedrooms

• Large rear patio

• safe, quiet neighborhood

• large lot (~1/4 acre)



Rent includes gardener. Pets will be considered with additional pet rent (adult dogs only/cats okay). Refrigerator and front loading washer/dryer are as is. Only $3,200 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.