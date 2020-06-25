9906 Lull St

Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 118393



Beautiful one bedroom apartment in Burbank, located near:

-Burbank mall center (1.5 Miles)

-Empire Mall Center (1 Mile)

-Universal Studio Hollywood (3 Miles)

-Warner Brother Studios (2.5 Miles)

-Nikolodeon Studios, Walt Disney Studios, ABC Chanel (5 Miles)

-Estrella TV Studios (2.5 Miles)

-Six Flags Magic Mountain (15 min)

-Los Angeles Zoo (3 Miles)

The rent is $1,650, deposit is the same. All the bills are included in the rent. (Power, gas, cable, water)

The apartment has recently been remodeled. The kitchen stove was changed, microwave, sink, faucet, and the counter. The bathroom was completely remodeled. With a new shower.

The apartment is located in back of the house.

If you need more information, feel free to contact me at 818-618-0383. I am free after 6 pm for phone, text anytime. You can also contact 323-503-3994 by text and phone.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118393

Property Id 118393



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4879529)