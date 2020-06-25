All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

9906 Lull St

9906 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 118393

Beautiful one bedroom apartment in Burbank, located near:
-Burbank mall center (1.5 Miles)
-Empire Mall Center (1 Mile)
-Universal Studio Hollywood (3 Miles)
-Warner Brother Studios (2.5 Miles)
-Nikolodeon Studios, Walt Disney Studios, ABC Chanel (5 Miles)
-Estrella TV Studios (2.5 Miles)
-Six Flags Magic Mountain (15 min)
-Los Angeles Zoo (3 Miles)
The rent is $1,650, deposit is the same. All the bills are included in the rent. (Power, gas, cable, water)
The apartment has recently been remodeled. The kitchen stove was changed, microwave, sink, faucet, and the counter. The bathroom was completely remodeled. With a new shower.
The apartment is located in back of the house.
If you need more information, feel free to contact me at 818-618-0383. I am free after 6 pm for phone, text anytime. You can also contact 323-503-3994 by text and phone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118393
Property Id 118393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4879529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Lull St have any available units?
9906 Lull St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Lull St have?
Some of 9906 Lull St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Lull St currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Lull St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Lull St pet-friendly?
No, 9906 Lull St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9906 Lull St offer parking?
No, 9906 Lull St does not offer parking.
Does 9906 Lull St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Lull St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Lull St have a pool?
No, 9906 Lull St does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Lull St have accessible units?
No, 9906 Lull St does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Lull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Lull St does not have units with dishwashers.
