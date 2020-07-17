All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9900 Jordan Ave #76

9900 Jordan Avenue · (818) 727-0100
Location

9900 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9900 Jordan Ave #76 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Excellent 1 Br 1Ba with Den in a Well Kept Community - This one won't last!

Welcome to this lovely two-story 1 bed, 1 bath with DEN located in the heart of Chatsworth and fresh paint throughout. Lower level is a light & bright open floor plan with room for a media wall and a separate defined dining area. Living room opens to a balcony suitable for entertaining, there is a usable nook under the stairs with a storage closet. Kitchen has a gas stove, generous use of wood cabinets, included stainless fridge, granite counters and a microwave. Note the custom china style cabinet with "see through" glass doors over the sink counter area. Convenient granite breakfast counter included. Upstairs you escape to your private bedroom and separate full bath. The den is perfect for some quiet reading. Days end could find you on the upstairs balcony as a perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine and a view of mountains. This home is conveniently located for the "Metro Line" and bus stops and is walking distance for dining and shopping. Parking is gated with water, sewer, trash, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave and stove/oven all included.

Call or email us today!

(RLNE5854900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have any available units?
9900 Jordan Ave #76 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have?
Some of 9900 Jordan Ave #76's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Jordan Ave #76 currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Jordan Ave #76 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Jordan Ave #76 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 is pet friendly.
Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 offers parking.
Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have a pool?
No, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 does not have a pool.
Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have accessible units?
No, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Jordan Ave #76 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 Jordan Ave #76 does not have units with dishwashers.
