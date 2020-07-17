9900 Jordan Ave #76

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Excellent 1 Br 1Ba with Den in a Well Kept Community - This one won't last!



Welcome to this lovely two-story 1 bed, 1 bath with DEN located in the heart of Chatsworth and fresh paint throughout. Lower level is a light & bright open floor plan with room for a media wall and a separate defined dining area. Living room opens to a balcony suitable for entertaining, there is a usable nook under the stairs with a storage closet. Kitchen has a gas stove, generous use of wood cabinets, included stainless fridge, granite counters and a microwave. Note the custom china style cabinet with "see through" glass doors over the sink counter area. Convenient granite breakfast counter included. Upstairs you escape to your private bedroom and separate full bath. The den is perfect for some quiet reading. Days end could find you on the upstairs balcony as a perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine and a view of mountains. This home is conveniently located for the "Metro Line" and bus stops and is walking distance for dining and shopping. Parking is gated with water, sewer, trash, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave and stove/oven all included.



