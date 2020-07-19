9853 PORTOLA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great location on cul de sac street off of Benedict Canyon in between Sunset and Mulholland just minutes from Beverly Hills or the Valley, this chic home features vaulted ceilings, skylights and a terrific flow. One bedroom upstairs on main level and one bedroom downstairs. Both bedrooms have French doors leading to outdoor space. There is attention to detail throughout and wonderful use of outdoor space with lovely patios and sitting areas. 2 car side by side carport parking and central heat and air.