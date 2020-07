Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled Guest Bedroom with Private Entrance on the highly coveted Beverly Hills Canyon neighborhood. Property is currently vacant and is move-in ready! Seperate and Private entrance, with kitchen, walk-in closet, bathroom, and covered parking. One of a kind chance to live in a prime location close to Westwood, West Hollywood, Valley and more. Available for immediate move-in.