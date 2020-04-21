982 E 47th Street

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Great place to call home. Upstairs unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suite with walk-in closet. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and large pantry. Unit includes gas range and has washer and dryer hookups. Private 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout, and brand-new window coverings. (Pets OK depending on breed and size)