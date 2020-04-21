All apartments in Los Angeles
982 E 47th Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

982 E 47th Street

982 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

982 East 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A MUST SEE! Great place to call home. Upstairs unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suite with walk-in closet. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and large pantry. Unit includes gas range and has washer and dryer hookups. Private 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout, and brand-new window coverings. (Pets OK depending on breed and size)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 E 47th Street have any available units?
982 E 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 982 E 47th Street have?
Some of 982 E 47th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 982 E 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
982 E 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 E 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 982 E 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 982 E 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 982 E 47th Street offers parking.
Does 982 E 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 E 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 E 47th Street have a pool?
No, 982 E 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 982 E 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 982 E 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 982 E 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 982 E 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
