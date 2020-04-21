982 E 47th Street

982 East 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Vernon-Main
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
A MUST SEE! Great place to call home. Upstairs unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom en-suite with walk-in closet. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and large pantry. Unit includes gas range and has washer and dryer hookups. Private 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout, and brand-new window coverings. (Pets OK depending on breed and size)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
