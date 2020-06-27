All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

9812 VIDOR Drive

9812 Vidor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9812 Vidor Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Wonderful Front, 2nd Floor, Corner Condominium for Lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms plus 3 Balconies, a Fireplace and 3 exposures N/S/E. It really doesn't get much better than this and the location is a beautiful, residential neighborhood just a few blocks to Beverly Hills Shopping, Cafes, and Lifestyle as well as Pico and its restaurants & offerings. New Wood Flooring, Recessed Lighting. Spacious Kitchen. Fabulous Master Suite with Walk-In-Closet and enormous Luxurious Bathroom. Laundry inside. The building has an Elevator and 2 car gated subterranean parking. Note: New Stainless Refrigerator will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 VIDOR Drive have any available units?
9812 VIDOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 VIDOR Drive have?
Some of 9812 VIDOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 VIDOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9812 VIDOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 VIDOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9812 VIDOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9812 VIDOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9812 VIDOR Drive offers parking.
Does 9812 VIDOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9812 VIDOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 VIDOR Drive have a pool?
No, 9812 VIDOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9812 VIDOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9812 VIDOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 VIDOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 VIDOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
