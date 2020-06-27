9812 VIDOR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Wonderful Front, 2nd Floor, Corner Condominium for Lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms plus 3 Balconies, a Fireplace and 3 exposures N/S/E. It really doesn't get much better than this and the location is a beautiful, residential neighborhood just a few blocks to Beverly Hills Shopping, Cafes, and Lifestyle as well as Pico and its restaurants & offerings. New Wood Flooring, Recessed Lighting. Spacious Kitchen. Fabulous Master Suite with Walk-In-Closet and enormous Luxurious Bathroom. Laundry inside. The building has an Elevator and 2 car gated subterranean parking. Note: New Stainless Refrigerator will be installed.