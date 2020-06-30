9809 BEESON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Fabulously impeccable remodeled home with 3 bedrooms on the main level, a separate bedroom on the first floor. Detached full guest house has its own address with kitchen and laundry room. Light and bright with high end finishes throughout, wood floors, Nest system, security cameras, surround sound, 6 smart televisions and high speed internet. Beautiful master suite with double vanities, walk-in closets and soaking tub. This property has everything you need, fireplace in the living room with a wet bar in the family room, Chef's kitchen with stone floors and Viking appliances. Enjoy a full day of sun in the backyard or pool, with a barbecue and decks for lounging or entertaining. 2 car garage. Located in the coveted Warner Ave Elementary.