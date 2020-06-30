All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9809 BEESON Drive

9809 Beeson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9809 Beeson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fabulously impeccable remodeled home with 3 bedrooms on the main level, a separate bedroom on the first floor. Detached full guest house has its own address with kitchen and laundry room. Light and bright with high end finishes throughout, wood floors, Nest system, security cameras, surround sound, 6 smart televisions and high speed internet. Beautiful master suite with double vanities, walk-in closets and soaking tub. This property has everything you need, fireplace in the living room with a wet bar in the family room, Chef's kitchen with stone floors and Viking appliances. Enjoy a full day of sun in the backyard or pool, with a barbecue and decks for lounging or entertaining. 2 car garage. Located in the coveted Warner Ave Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 BEESON Drive have any available units?
9809 BEESON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 BEESON Drive have?
Some of 9809 BEESON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 BEESON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9809 BEESON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 BEESON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9809 BEESON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9809 BEESON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9809 BEESON Drive offers parking.
Does 9809 BEESON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9809 BEESON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 BEESON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9809 BEESON Drive has a pool.
Does 9809 BEESON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9809 BEESON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 BEESON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9809 BEESON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

