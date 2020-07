Amenities

Magnificent custom-built Mediterranean tennis court estate on 1 ~ acres in Deep Canyon in a very private setting reminiscent of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Featuring lush gardens, grassy yard, pool, spa, waterfalls and an outdoor living room and covered dining room. There are 6 ensuite bedrooms, plus maids, gym and an art studio. Stunning chef's kitchen with glass walk-in pantry, paneled library and custom finishes throughout this one-of-a-kind walled and gated villa.