9734 Wheatland Ave

For questions, email MirandaOffer@gmail.com. Shadow Hills Duplex for Rent for $1,800 per month: *Upstairs unit *2 bedrooms and 1 full bath * Located immediately off Sunland Boulevard *Note: NO PETS ALLOWED and this is a non-smoking unit *Unit Includes: *Nice kitchen with eating area *Newer double pane windows *New LED lights and ceiling fans *Wall Air Conditioners *Property Includes: *Two dedicated parking spots (1 in front of gate and 1 behind gate) *Common area laundry room on site (washer and dryer provided) *Private storage shed in backyard *Shady courtyard/patio area with lemon and avocado trees *Quiet Equestrian Area *Deposit $1800. Good credit required.