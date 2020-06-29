All apartments in Los Angeles
9734 Wheatland Ave

9734 Wheatland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9734 Wheatland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
For questions, email MirandaOffer@gmail.com. Shadow Hills Duplex for Rent for $1,800 per month: *Upstairs unit *2 bedrooms and 1 full bath * Located immediately off Sunland Boulevard *Note: NO PETS ALLOWED and this is a non-smoking unit *Unit Includes: *Nice kitchen with eating area *Newer double pane windows *New LED lights and ceiling fans *Wall Air Conditioners *Property Includes: *Two dedicated parking spots (1 in front of gate and 1 behind gate) *Common area laundry room on site (washer and dryer provided) *Private storage shed in backyard *Shady courtyard/patio area with lemon and avocado trees *Quiet Equestrian Area *Deposit $1800. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9734 Wheatland Ave have any available units?
9734 Wheatland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9734 Wheatland Ave have?
Some of 9734 Wheatland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9734 Wheatland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9734 Wheatland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9734 Wheatland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9734 Wheatland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9734 Wheatland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9734 Wheatland Ave offers parking.
Does 9734 Wheatland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9734 Wheatland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9734 Wheatland Ave have a pool?
No, 9734 Wheatland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9734 Wheatland Ave have accessible units?
No, 9734 Wheatland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9734 Wheatland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9734 Wheatland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
