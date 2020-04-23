9727 OAK PASS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Short term rental only! Unique Architectural on one of the most prestigious gated private road in Beverly Hills. Tree level, framed by majestic oaks provides serenity & seclusion. Walls of glass surrounded by gorgeous views that gives the magical illusion of being part of nature at all times. Designed with the utmost quality, superb elegance & attention to details. Conveniently located just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel, Downtown Beverly Hills, a nice ride on Sunset Blvd to the beach, LA's best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.