Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

971 Hollins Street

971 Hollins Street · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

971 Hollins Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Boyle Heights Vintage Spanish home for lease This is a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath with an attic and a lovely small room off the attic that can be used as a reading or writing room. There is a basement area that could be used as an artist's studio, or a game room. It has lots of possibilities. This beauty is close to the Art District, Downtown LA, and Hollenbeck Park, just to name a few. There is a bountiful lemon and guava tree in the front yard and a hammock strewn between thetwo trees. A nice place to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Hollins Street have any available units?
971 Hollins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Hollins Street have?
Some of 971 Hollins Street's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Hollins Street currently offering any rent specials?
971 Hollins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Hollins Street pet-friendly?
No, 971 Hollins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 971 Hollins Street offer parking?
Yes, 971 Hollins Street offers parking.
Does 971 Hollins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Hollins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Hollins Street have a pool?
No, 971 Hollins Street does not have a pool.
Does 971 Hollins Street have accessible units?
No, 971 Hollins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Hollins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Hollins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
