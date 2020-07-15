971 Hollins Street

Amenities

Boyle Heights Vintage Spanish home for lease This is a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath with an attic and a lovely small room off the attic that can be used as a reading or writing room. There is a basement area that could be used as an artist's studio, or a game room. It has lots of possibilities. This beauty is close to the Art District, Downtown LA, and Hollenbeck Park, just to name a few. There is a bountiful lemon and guava tree in the front yard and a hammock strewn between thetwo trees. A nice place to relax.