9708 BLANTYRE Drive

Amenities
Beautiful spacious contemporary home tucked at the end of great cul-de-sac street in quiet Benedict Canyon neighborhood. Relax in the large light and bright living room. The formal dining room features French doors opening to lovely and spacious yard - perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Separate family room/office/playroom space. The Custom kitchen looks out to the greenery and a Spectacular Oak Tree, and features stainless appliances, double ovens and custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with sitting room and HUGE walk-in closet. Large Laundry Room with W/D included! 2-car garage with excellent storage. Flat rear yard with mature trees and great for entertaining and relaxing. Awesome location, minutes to both sides of the hill.