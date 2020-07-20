All apartments in Los Angeles
9708 BLANTYRE Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

9708 BLANTYRE Drive

9708 Blantyre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Blantyre Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious contemporary home tucked at the end of great cul-de-sac street in quiet Benedict Canyon neighborhood. Relax in the large light and bright living room. The formal dining room features French doors opening to lovely and spacious yard - perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Separate family room/office/playroom space. The Custom kitchen looks out to the greenery and a Spectacular Oak Tree, and features stainless appliances, double ovens and custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with sitting room and HUGE walk-in closet. Large Laundry Room with W/D included! 2-car garage with excellent storage. Flat rear yard with mature trees and great for entertaining and relaxing. Awesome location, minutes to both sides of the hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have any available units?
9708 BLANTYRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have?
Some of 9708 BLANTYRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 BLANTYRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9708 BLANTYRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 BLANTYRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive offers parking.
Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have a pool?
No, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 BLANTYRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 BLANTYRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
