Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

969 Hilgard Ave 307

969 Hilgard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

969 Hilgard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
Unit 307 Available 07/10/20 Pet friendly doorman building in Westwood - Property Id: 283643

Showings Begin June 1st. Available July. 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom end-unit (Only one shared wall) at Park Westwood, directly across the street from the W Hotel! Wood Floors throughout, Nest thermostat, new appliances, large closets. Full Service, hotel-like building, including 24/7 doorman and guest valet parking, year round Heated Pool and spa. Under 5 minutes to Century City, Beverly Hills, and Brentwood; Walk to Equinox and LA Fitness. Stroll to everything Westwood Village has to offer: World-Class Art at the Hammer Museum, World Famous theaters including the Fox Theater and the Geffen Playhouse, iPic, dozens of restaurants and bars, UCLA, Trader Joes, Target, Whole Foods, Ralphs and MORE!
PETS ALLOWED
1 or 2 Year Leases Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283643
Property Id 283643

(RLNE5791929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have any available units?
969 Hilgard Ave 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have?
Some of 969 Hilgard Ave 307's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Hilgard Ave 307 currently offering any rent specials?
969 Hilgard Ave 307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Hilgard Ave 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 is pet friendly.
Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 offer parking?
Yes, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 does offer parking.
Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have a pool?
Yes, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 has a pool.
Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have accessible units?
No, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Hilgard Ave 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Hilgard Ave 307 has units with dishwashers.
