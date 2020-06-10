969 Hilgard Ave 307

Amenities

Showings Begin June 1st. Available July. 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom end-unit (Only one shared wall) at Park Westwood, directly across the street from the W Hotel! Wood Floors throughout, Nest thermostat, new appliances, large closets. Full Service, hotel-like building, including 24/7 doorman and guest valet parking, year round Heated Pool and spa. Under 5 minutes to Century City, Beverly Hills, and Brentwood; Walk to Equinox and LA Fitness. Stroll to everything Westwood Village has to offer: World-Class Art at the Hammer Museum, World Famous theaters including the Fox Theater and the Geffen Playhouse, iPic, dozens of restaurants and bars, UCLA, Trader Joes, Target, Whole Foods, Ralphs and MORE!

1 or 2 Year Leases Available.

