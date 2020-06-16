968 Tularosa Drive

Amenities

Unfurnished, First Floor Apartment, Pets negotiable, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Street Parking, quiet neighborhood, refrigerator, and stove. Great access to the 101 freeway. Right in between the beautiful Echo Park Lake, and Silver Lake Reservoir. Also if you are a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and/or the Los Angeles Lakers; the distance to the wonderful Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center it is no more than 13 mins away from the destination of two great franchises in the history of sports.



THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.