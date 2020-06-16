All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2020 at 12:35 PM

968 Tularosa Drive

968 Tularosa Drive · (213) 927-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

968 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unfurnished, First Floor Apartment, Pets negotiable, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Street Parking, quiet neighborhood, refrigerator, and stove. Great access to the 101 freeway. Right in between the beautiful Echo Park Lake, and Silver Lake Reservoir. Also if you are a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and/or the Los Angeles Lakers; the distance to the wonderful Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center it is no more than 13 mins away from the destination of two great franchises in the history of sports.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Tularosa Drive have any available units?
968 Tularosa Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 968 Tularosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
968 Tularosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Tularosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive offer parking?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive have a pool?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 968 Tularosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 968 Tularosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
