Los Angeles, CA
963 North Saint Andrews Place
Last updated April 25 2020 at 6:14 AM

963 North Saint Andrews Place

963 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

963 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To See Virtual Tour of this Property copy and paste this web address into your web browser https://www.dropbox.com/s/wr0m92l1mb84lmd/963%20St%20Andrews.mov?dl=0

Beautiful newer Townhome - Furnished - in the heart of Hollywood. Please call for gate code. Open airy floorplan. 3 Bedroom (1 Bedroom on1st floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor) 3 bath 1,636 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in 3rd floor closet close to bedrooms. 1 Car Parking with unit. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
963 North Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 963 North Saint Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 North Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
963 North Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 North Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 North Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 963 North Saint Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 North Saint Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 963 North Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 963 North Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 963 North Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 North Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.

