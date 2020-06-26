963 North Saint Andrews Place

Amenities
To See Virtual Tour of this Property copy and paste this web address into your web browser https://www.dropbox.com/s/wr0m92l1mb84lmd/963%20St%20Andrews.mov?dl=0
Beautiful newer Townhome - Furnished - in the heart of Hollywood. Please call for gate code. Open airy floorplan. 3 Bedroom (1 Bedroom on1st floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor) 3 bath 1,636 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in 3rd floor closet close to bedrooms. 1 Car Parking with unit. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.