963 North Saint Andrews Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

To See Virtual Tour of this Property copy and paste this web address into your web browser https://www.dropbox.com/s/wr0m92l1mb84lmd/963%20St%20Andrews.mov?dl=0



Beautiful newer Townhome - Furnished - in the heart of Hollywood. Please call for gate code. Open airy floorplan. 3 Bedroom (1 Bedroom on1st floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor) 3 bath 1,636 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in 3rd floor closet close to bedrooms. 1 Car Parking with unit. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.