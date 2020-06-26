9601 HEATHER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Rent Just Reduced $1500/Month! Welcome home to this beautiful private house located in an amazing location, surrounded by multi million dollar homes and relax by it's quiet and private backyard, which includes a nice size pool , bbq and seating area and is surrounded by beautiful mature trees. This two story house has an oversized drive way and a formal entry/foyer which separates the private and entertainment areas. Downstairs you will find the main living and dining room, den/ TV room, kitchen with a breakfast area overlooking the pool, a powder room , Laundry room and two bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Upstairs you will find an extra large master bedroom with walk-in Closets, a large bathroom and three other nicely sized bedrooms which share the second bathroom.