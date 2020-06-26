All apartments in Los Angeles
9601 HEATHER Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

9601 HEATHER Road

9601 Heather Road · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Heather Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Rent Just Reduced $1500/Month! Welcome home to this beautiful private house located in an amazing location, surrounded by multi million dollar homes and relax by it's quiet and private backyard, which includes a nice size pool , bbq and seating area and is surrounded by beautiful mature trees. This two story house has an oversized drive way and a formal entry/foyer which separates the private and entertainment areas. Downstairs you will find the main living and dining room, den/ TV room, kitchen with a breakfast area overlooking the pool, a powder room , Laundry room and two bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Upstairs you will find an extra large master bedroom with walk-in Closets, a large bathroom and three other nicely sized bedrooms which share the second bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 HEATHER Road have any available units?
9601 HEATHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9601 HEATHER Road have?
Some of 9601 HEATHER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 HEATHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
9601 HEATHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 HEATHER Road pet-friendly?
No, 9601 HEATHER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9601 HEATHER Road offer parking?
No, 9601 HEATHER Road does not offer parking.
Does 9601 HEATHER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9601 HEATHER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 HEATHER Road have a pool?
Yes, 9601 HEATHER Road has a pool.
Does 9601 HEATHER Road have accessible units?
No, 9601 HEATHER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 HEATHER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 HEATHER Road has units with dishwashers.
