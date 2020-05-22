All apartments in Los Angeles
955 Magnolia Ave

955 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

955 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*dishwasher*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*in sink garbage disposal*
*granite countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*large common area*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
one parking spot

this apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

(RLNE4722779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
955 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 955 Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
955 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 955 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 955 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 955 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 955 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 955 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 955 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
