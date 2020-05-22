955 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 1 bed 1 bath conveniently located in korea town.

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The apartment complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*dishwasher*

*all brand new stainless steel appliances*

*in sink garbage disposal*

*granite countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*new spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*large common area*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

one parking spot



this apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



