953 N. Normandie Ave 201

Brand New Construction in the heart of LA - Property Id: 71125
Welcome to 953 N Normandie. Brand New Construction! Boasts modern architecture, great views and a great central location. This apartment is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A.
This spacious 2 bd unit is located in Central L.A.(Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110).
Don't miss the opportunity to be close to all the action and give us a call today 866- 4 RENT LA
**Pictures may be of actual unit or similar unit in building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/953-n.-normandie-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-201/71125
