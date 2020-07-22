All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

953 N. Normandie Ave 201

953 Normandie Avenue · (818) 430-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

953 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Construction in the heart of LA - Property Id: 71125

Welcome to 953 N Normandie. Brand New Construction! Boasts modern architecture, great views and a great central location. This apartment is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A.

This spacious 2 bd unit is located in Central L.A.(Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110).

Don't miss the opportunity to be close to all the action and give us a call today 866- 4 RENT LA

**Pictures may be of actual unit or similar unit in building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/953-n.-normandie-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-201/71125
Property Id 71125

(RLNE5945002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have any available units?
953 N. Normandie Ave 201 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have?
Some of 953 N. Normandie Ave 201's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 currently offering any rent specials?
953 N. Normandie Ave 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 is pet friendly.
Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 offer parking?
No, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 does not offer parking.
Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have a pool?
No, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 does not have a pool.
Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have accessible units?
No, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 N. Normandie Ave 201 has units with dishwashers.
