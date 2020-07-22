953 N. Normandie Ave 201

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Brand New Construction in the heart of LA - Property Id: 71125



Welcome to 953 N Normandie. Brand New Construction! Boasts modern architecture, great views and a great central location. This apartment is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A.



This spacious 2 bd unit is located in Central L.A.(Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110).



Don't miss the opportunity to be close to all the action and give us a call today 866- 4 RENT LA



**Pictures may be of actual unit or similar unit in building**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/953-n.-normandie-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-201/71125

Property Id 71125



(RLNE5945002)