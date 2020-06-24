9521 Gladbeck Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous, 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath Home in Northridge!! - Lovely remodeled home with super nice finishes. Features: 3/ Bedrooms, 2/ Bathrooms, 2123 Sq. ft. with high ceilings and a nice open floor plan. Spacious living area with beautiful wood floors throughout. The family room with a fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and generous counter space and a separate formal dining room. Two bathrooms are spacious and remodeled with double sinks and nice finishes. Kitchen appliances are: Refrigerator, stainless-steel range and dishwasher. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included. Entertainers large covered patio, that overlooks the fenced backyard. Many upgrades include: Recessed lights, wood flooring, double pane windows and more. 2/ Car attached garage with direct access. This is a must see and will not disappoint. Shopping Mall, markets, bank and schools are all at your fingertips.

Lease price: $3450 with a minimum of one-year lease.

Security Deposit: $5000

