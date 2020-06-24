All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9521 Gladbeck Ave

9521 Gladbeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9521 Gladbeck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Gorgeous, 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath Home in Northridge!! - Lovely remodeled home with super nice finishes. Features: 3/ Bedrooms, 2/ Bathrooms, 2123 Sq. ft. with high ceilings and a nice open floor plan. Spacious living area with beautiful wood floors throughout. The family room with a fireplace. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and generous counter space and a separate formal dining room. Two bathrooms are spacious and remodeled with double sinks and nice finishes. Kitchen appliances are: Refrigerator, stainless-steel range and dishwasher. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included. Entertainers large covered patio, that overlooks the fenced backyard. Many upgrades include: Recessed lights, wood flooring, double pane windows and more. 2/ Car attached garage with direct access. This is a must see and will not disappoint. Shopping Mall, markets, bank and schools are all at your fingertips.
Lease price: $3450 with a minimum of one-year lease.
Security Deposit: $5000
For more information or to view this property, please contact: Margo: 818-231-9811
Realtor: DRE # 01709588
LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE3803295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have any available units?
9521 Gladbeck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have?
Some of 9521 Gladbeck Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 Gladbeck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Gladbeck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Gladbeck Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9521 Gladbeck Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9521 Gladbeck Ave offers parking.
Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9521 Gladbeck Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have a pool?
No, 9521 Gladbeck Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have accessible units?
No, 9521 Gladbeck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Gladbeck Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 Gladbeck Ave has units with dishwashers.
