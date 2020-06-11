All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 950 S Mariposa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
950 S Mariposa Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 S Mariposa Ave

950 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

950 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy, *recently renovated* large studio, located in korea town!!!
The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex features a common area for all tenants to enjoy .

Aprtment features:
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*freashly painted*
*wood flooring throughtout*
*home warming bath tiles*
*warm spot lighting in room*
*lots of natural light*
*ac in unit*

building features:
*common area*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,150.00, DEPOSIT $1,150.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4666692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have any available units?
950 S Mariposa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S Mariposa Ave have?
Some of 950 S Mariposa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S Mariposa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
950 S Mariposa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S Mariposa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 S Mariposa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave offer parking?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 S Mariposa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have a pool?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have accessible units?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S Mariposa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 S Mariposa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College