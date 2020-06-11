950 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a charming and cozy, *recently renovated* large studio, located in korea town!!!

The apartment features wood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and the complex features a common area for all tenants to enjoy .



Aprtment features:

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*freashly painted*

*wood flooring throughtout*

*home warming bath tiles*

*warm spot lighting in room*

*lots of natural light*

*ac in unit*



building features:

*common area*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,150.00, DEPOSIT $1,150.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4666692)