Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular Riviera Location!! On the rim overlooking the golf course, with some ocean views. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms on one level. Newer kitchen appliances, large master suite with an abundance of closet space, formal dining room and den. A large grassy yard and pool are surrounded by a security fence. Direct access, two-car garage. A rare opportunity to live in the prestigious Palisades Riviera and enjoy the golf course views.