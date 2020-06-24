9401 Sandusky

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House for Rent! 3BD/ 2BA + DEN!! - Private 2 Car Garage, Washer/ Dryer In Unit, Beautiful Backyard, Granite Countertops! - This beautifully upgraded and spacious single family home, is nestled in a very desirable area of Arleta. The large den can be used as an office space or to entertain guest!



Home Features:

Bamboo Wood Floors Throughout

Cappuccino Colored Granite Countertops

Huge Den Area

Spacious Kitch /W Black Stove & Microhood

Washer/ Dryer In unit

Large Backyard

Private 2 Car garage



**Updated Pics of Den with wood flooring and Backyard coming soon**



This location is in the Arleta neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Branford Park, Panorama Recreation Center and Devonshire Arleta Park.



**Pricing is Subject to change**



Close To --

Panorama City/ Pacoima/ North Hills East/ North Hollywood/ Mission Hills/ Van Nuys



(RLNE4867101)