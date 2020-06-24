9401 Sandusky

Amenities
House for Rent! 3BD/ 2BA + DEN!! - Private 2 Car Garage, Washer/ Dryer In Unit, Beautiful Backyard, Granite Countertops! - This beautifully upgraded and spacious single family home, is nestled in a very desirable area of Arleta. The large den can be used as an office space or to entertain guest!
Home Features:
Bamboo Wood Floors Throughout
Cappuccino Colored Granite Countertops
Huge Den Area
Spacious Kitch /W Black Stove & Microhood
Washer/ Dryer In unit
Large Backyard
Private 2 Car garage
**Updated Pics of Den with wood flooring and Backyard coming soon**
This location is in the Arleta neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Branford Park, Panorama Recreation Center and Devonshire Arleta Park.
Close To --
Panorama City/ Pacoima/ North Hills East/ North Hollywood/ Mission Hills/ Van Nuys
