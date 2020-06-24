All apartments in Los Angeles
9401 Sandusky
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

9401 Sandusky

9401 Sandusky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Sandusky Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House for Rent! 3BD/ 2BA + DEN!! - Private 2 Car Garage, Washer/ Dryer In Unit, Beautiful Backyard, Granite Countertops! - This beautifully upgraded and spacious single family home, is nestled in a very desirable area of Arleta. The large den can be used as an office space or to entertain guest!

Home Features:
Bamboo Wood Floors Throughout
Cappuccino Colored Granite Countertops
Huge Den Area
Spacious Kitch /W Black Stove & Microhood
Washer/ Dryer In unit
Large Backyard
Private 2 Car garage

**Updated Pics of Den with wood flooring and Backyard coming soon**

This location is in the Arleta neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Branford Park, Panorama Recreation Center and Devonshire Arleta Park.

**Pricing is Subject to change**

Close To --
Panorama City/ Pacoima/ North Hills East/ North Hollywood/ Mission Hills/ Van Nuys

(RLNE4867101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Sandusky have any available units?
9401 Sandusky doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 Sandusky have?
Some of 9401 Sandusky's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Sandusky currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Sandusky is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Sandusky pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Sandusky is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Sandusky offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Sandusky offers parking.
Does 9401 Sandusky have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9401 Sandusky offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Sandusky have a pool?
No, 9401 Sandusky does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Sandusky have accessible units?
No, 9401 Sandusky does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Sandusky have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Sandusky does not have units with dishwashers.
