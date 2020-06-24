All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

937 Chantilly Road

937 N Chantilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

937 N Chantilly Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
sauna
Almost 5,700 sqft 5 bedroom 5 bathroom family & entertaining spaces on 40,129 sqft lot size. 10 Flat screen TV’s and 2 Fireplaces. State-of-the-art new gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Center Island, Viking appliances, tumbled stone floors, breakfast room, prep kitchen and butler's pass w/wine pantry. Formal dining room with walls of glass to buff sandstone tiled patio. Master suite with walk-in closet, Carrera marble counter tops, sauna, steam and heated floor. Amazing entertainment spaces -- large family room and media/game room with fireplace and wet bar. Classic library/office with vaulted wood beam ceiling. 3 family bedrooms and maids room. Features include Carlisle hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and an ipad controlled Vantage system for lights, music and temperature control. Walk outside to a Botanical garden setting on almost one acre lot with a 50 ft. waterfall and private orchard. Beautifully landscaped multi-terraced yard with entertainment patios, romantic spa and tree top views. Top rated Warner or Roscomare Road schools. Master bedroom on the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Chantilly Road have any available units?
937 Chantilly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Chantilly Road have?
Some of 937 Chantilly Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Chantilly Road currently offering any rent specials?
937 Chantilly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Chantilly Road pet-friendly?
No, 937 Chantilly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 937 Chantilly Road offer parking?
No, 937 Chantilly Road does not offer parking.
Does 937 Chantilly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Chantilly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Chantilly Road have a pool?
No, 937 Chantilly Road does not have a pool.
Does 937 Chantilly Road have accessible units?
No, 937 Chantilly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Chantilly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Chantilly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
