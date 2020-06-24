937 Chantilly Road

Amenities

Almost 5,700 sqft 5 bedroom 5 bathroom family & entertaining spaces on 40,129 sqft lot size. 10 Flat screen TV’s and 2 Fireplaces. State-of-the-art new gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Center Island, Viking appliances, tumbled stone floors, breakfast room, prep kitchen and butler's pass w/wine pantry. Formal dining room with walls of glass to buff sandstone tiled patio. Master suite with walk-in closet, Carrera marble counter tops, sauna, steam and heated floor. Amazing entertainment spaces -- large family room and media/game room with fireplace and wet bar. Classic library/office with vaulted wood beam ceiling. 3 family bedrooms and maids room. Features include Carlisle hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and an ipad controlled Vantage system for lights, music and temperature control. Walk outside to a Botanical garden setting on almost one acre lot with a 50 ft. waterfall and private orchard. Beautifully landscaped multi-terraced yard with entertainment patios, romantic spa and tree top views. Top rated Warner or Roscomare Road schools. Master bedroom on the first floor.