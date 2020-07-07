934 MICHELTORENA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities yoga

Welcome home! Nestled in the Silverlake hills and surrounded by lush greenery, this spacious garden unit is the perfect writer/artist's retreat.Have your morning coffee on the large deck outside the kitchen with views of the DTLA skyline, then do some yoga on the private lower deck or work in the garden. The separate studio is a perfect place to work on your masterpiece or meet with clients on the charming garden patio.Perfect for entertaining! Have friends over for dinner in the separate dining room, then head outside for cocktails on the main deck and watch the fireworks over Dodger Stadium.The charming, character-filled unit has one bedroom and bath in the main unit, plus a second bedroom and 1/2 bath with its own patio across the deck. Perfect for roommates that don't want to share walls, or for someone wanting a separate studio or office. The spacious back unit in a small triplex, this unit really feels more like a home, especially with the private gardens.Incredible views of Silverlake hills, DTLA skyline and Dodger's Stadium Fireworks.Unit has multiple PRIVATE outdoor spaces including four decks/patios.Large kitchen, laundry in unit, remodeled bathroom, and huge walk in storage closet (approximately 150sq')Unit is nearly 1