Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
934 MICHELTORENA Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

934 MICHELTORENA Street

934 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Location

934 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
yoga
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
Welcome home! Nestled in the Silverlake hills and surrounded by lush greenery, this spacious garden unit is the perfect writer/artist's retreat.Have your morning coffee on the large deck outside the kitchen with views of the DTLA skyline, then do some yoga on the private lower deck or work in the garden. The separate studio is a perfect place to work on your masterpiece or meet with clients on the charming garden patio.Perfect for entertaining! Have friends over for dinner in the separate dining room, then head outside for cocktails on the main deck and watch the fireworks over Dodger Stadium.The charming, character-filled unit has one bedroom and bath in the main unit, plus a second bedroom and 1/2 bath with its own patio across the deck. Perfect for roommates that don't want to share walls, or for someone wanting a separate studio or office. The spacious back unit in a small triplex, this unit really feels more like a home, especially with the private gardens.Incredible views of Silverlake hills, DTLA skyline and Dodger's Stadium Fireworks.Unit has multiple PRIVATE outdoor spaces including four decks/patios.Large kitchen, laundry in unit, remodeled bathroom, and huge walk in storage closet (approximately 150sq')Unit is nearly 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have any available units?
934 MICHELTORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have?
Some of 934 MICHELTORENA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 MICHELTORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
934 MICHELTORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 MICHELTORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 934 MICHELTORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street offer parking?
No, 934 MICHELTORENA Street does not offer parking.
Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 MICHELTORENA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have a pool?
No, 934 MICHELTORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 934 MICHELTORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 934 MICHELTORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 MICHELTORENA Street has units with dishwashers.

