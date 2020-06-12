All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:18 PM

9310 Glade Ave

9310 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9310 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Huge Lot, Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 113445

House Size: 1864 Sf, Lot Size: 9700 Sf, Freshly Painted, Three Large Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms in a Very Quiet Cul-De-Sac, Step Down Large Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Marble Fireplace, Large Family Room with Wet Bar, Formal Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Two Other Bedrooms With Closets, (One Walk In), Extra Cabinets In Hallway, Additional Open Office Space, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lights, Ceiling Fans, Two Car Attached Garage with Washer & Dryer Hook-up and Built In Shelves, New Garage Door, Additional RV Parking, New central A/C and Heat, Hugh Fenced Back Yard, Spacious Patio Area Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends, Outside Sitting Area, Fruit Trees, New Wall Oven, Cable TV Ready, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove Top, Within Walking Distance to Hiking and Biking Trails in the Surrounding Hills, Centrally Located Near, Public and Private Schools, Public Transportation, Bus & Train, Close to the 118 & 101 Freeways,
Property Id 113445

(RLNE4878015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Glade Ave have any available units?
9310 Glade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 Glade Ave have?
Some of 9310 Glade Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Glade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Glade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9310 Glade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9310 Glade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9310 Glade Ave offers parking.
Does 9310 Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Glade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 9310 Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9310 Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 9310 Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9310 Glade Ave has units with dishwashers.
