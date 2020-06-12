9310 Glade Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Huge Lot, Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 113445



House Size: 1864 Sf, Lot Size: 9700 Sf, Freshly Painted, Three Large Bedrooms and Three Bathrooms in a Very Quiet Cul-De-Sac, Step Down Large Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Marble Fireplace, Large Family Room with Wet Bar, Formal Dining Area, Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Two Other Bedrooms With Closets, (One Walk In), Extra Cabinets In Hallway, Additional Open Office Space, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lights, Ceiling Fans, Two Car Attached Garage with Washer & Dryer Hook-up and Built In Shelves, New Garage Door, Additional RV Parking, New central A/C and Heat, Hugh Fenced Back Yard, Spacious Patio Area Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends, Outside Sitting Area, Fruit Trees, New Wall Oven, Cable TV Ready, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove Top, Within Walking Distance to Hiking and Biking Trails in the Surrounding Hills, Centrally Located Near, Public and Private Schools, Public Transportation, Bus & Train, Close to the 118 & 101 Freeways,

(RLNE4878015)