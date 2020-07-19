All apartments in Los Angeles
9271 FLICKER Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9271 FLICKER Way

9271 W Flicker Way · No Longer Available
Location

9271 W Flicker Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled in the heart of the Bird Streets, this property embodies the essence of the Hollywood Hills lifestyle; moments from LA's sought-after restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife. Located minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills; perched on the hill, allowing for a private and peaceful place to retreat. Fully furnished inside and out, each room captures mid-century modern at its best. Two massive bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and generous closets; master bath with spa tub; additional room that can be used as additional bedroom or office. Spacious living room, formal dining area, and charming private garden patio. Sliding doors open seamlessly to luscious green tree-top views and provide for the perfect indoor/outdoor living. In-ground pool, lounge chairs, and multiple outdoor eating/sitting areas. Fully-integrated audio/video system and alarm system. Immaculate condition and impeccable style - this property is a rare city gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9271 FLICKER Way have any available units?
9271 FLICKER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9271 FLICKER Way have?
Some of 9271 FLICKER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9271 FLICKER Way currently offering any rent specials?
9271 FLICKER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 FLICKER Way pet-friendly?
No, 9271 FLICKER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9271 FLICKER Way offer parking?
No, 9271 FLICKER Way does not offer parking.
Does 9271 FLICKER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9271 FLICKER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 FLICKER Way have a pool?
Yes, 9271 FLICKER Way has a pool.
Does 9271 FLICKER Way have accessible units?
No, 9271 FLICKER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 FLICKER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9271 FLICKER Way has units with dishwashers.
