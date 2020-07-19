9271 FLICKER Way

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of the Bird Streets, this property embodies the essence of the Hollywood Hills lifestyle; moments from LA's sought-after restaurants, boutiques, and nightlife. Located minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills; perched on the hill, allowing for a private and peaceful place to retreat. Fully furnished inside and out, each room captures mid-century modern at its best. Two massive bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and generous closets; master bath with spa tub; additional room that can be used as additional bedroom or office. Spacious living room, formal dining area, and charming private garden patio. Sliding doors open seamlessly to luscious green tree-top views and provide for the perfect indoor/outdoor living. In-ground pool, lounge chairs, and multiple outdoor eating/sitting areas. Fully-integrated audio/video system and alarm system. Immaculate condition and impeccable style - this property is a rare city gem.