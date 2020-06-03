All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

9271 FLICKER Place

9271 Flicker Place · No Longer Available
Location

9271 Flicker Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Set behind secure gates in the prestigious Bird streets, this romantic, Mediterranean Hollywood hideaway offers complete privacy surrounded by nature. 2 bed, 2 baths plus an office. Inviting living room with fireplace, spacious cook's eat in kitchen, master suite, luxurious bathrooms. Gorgeous saltillo tiled floors throughout. Great indoor/outdoor flow with French doors opening to patios, a courtyard and fruit tree adorned gardens. This tranquil respite is moments away from LA's most sought-after restaurants, shopping, Soho House and all that's happening on the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9271 FLICKER Place have any available units?
9271 FLICKER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9271 FLICKER Place have?
Some of 9271 FLICKER Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9271 FLICKER Place currently offering any rent specials?
9271 FLICKER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 FLICKER Place pet-friendly?
No, 9271 FLICKER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9271 FLICKER Place offer parking?
No, 9271 FLICKER Place does not offer parking.
Does 9271 FLICKER Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9271 FLICKER Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 FLICKER Place have a pool?
No, 9271 FLICKER Place does not have a pool.
Does 9271 FLICKER Place have accessible units?
No, 9271 FLICKER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 FLICKER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9271 FLICKER Place has units with dishwashers.
