9271 FLICKER Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Set behind secure gates in the prestigious Bird streets, this romantic, Mediterranean Hollywood hideaway offers complete privacy surrounded by nature. 2 bed, 2 baths plus an office. Inviting living room with fireplace, spacious cook's eat in kitchen, master suite, luxurious bathrooms. Gorgeous saltillo tiled floors throughout. Great indoor/outdoor flow with French doors opening to patios, a courtyard and fruit tree adorned gardens. This tranquil respite is moments away from LA's most sought-after restaurants, shopping, Soho House and all that's happening on the Sunset Strip.