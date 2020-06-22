All apartments in Los Angeles
921 South SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019

921 South SPAULDING Avenue

921 South Spaulding Avenue
Location

921 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
***Furnished or unfurnished Lease*** Located in the highly desired Miracle Mile area on a quiet cul-de-sac street is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in almost 1,250sf. The unit is furnished with a touch of European Elegance and boasts dark wood floors, high ceilings, great size kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. In unit laundry, large size bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. This is a side unit of a triplex with no one above or below you. Close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Center, 3rd Street shops and restaurants, and Museum Row.Price for Furnished lease is $5600 per month and includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
921 South SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 921 South SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 South SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
921 South SPAULDING Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 South SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue does offer parking.
Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
No, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 921 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 South SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
