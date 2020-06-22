921 South SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities

***Furnished or unfurnished Lease*** Located in the highly desired Miracle Mile area on a quiet cul-de-sac street is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in almost 1,250sf. The unit is furnished with a touch of European Elegance and boasts dark wood floors, high ceilings, great size kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. In unit laundry, large size bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom. This is a side unit of a triplex with no one above or below you. Close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Center, 3rd Street shops and restaurants, and Museum Row.Price for Furnished lease is $5600 per month and includes utilities.