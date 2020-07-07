All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

9204 Monogram Ave

9204 Monogram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9204 Monogram Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d43993a02d ----
Located on the corner of a quiet little street, this 4 bedroom single story pool home offers 1,865 Sq Ft of living space with a lush yard and trees. Imagine a life where you come home to a refreshing pool in your own backyard! Upon entrance you\'ll find a spacious living area with carpet and a fireplace. The dining area, hallways and kitchen are covered in wood flooring. The kitchen includes tons of storage, a tiled counter top and a kitchen nook area. The extra large dining area has windows overlooking the yard, and a door leading to the patio. Beyond the kitchen is your laundry room complete with storage and a door that leads to the side of the house as well. Each bedroom offers a window, ample closet space and one of them includes a half bathroom for your convenience. The pool is fully fenced in with a separate yard area outside of it. Schedule a showing to see this darling place before someone else does!

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!

Sorry, No cats. Small dogs considered.

Apply online at www.AllValleyLeasing.com

2 Car Attached Garage
Central Ac/Heat
Pool
Single Story
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9204 Monogram Ave have any available units?
9204 Monogram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9204 Monogram Ave have?
Some of 9204 Monogram Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9204 Monogram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9204 Monogram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9204 Monogram Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9204 Monogram Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9204 Monogram Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9204 Monogram Ave offers parking.
Does 9204 Monogram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9204 Monogram Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9204 Monogram Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9204 Monogram Ave has a pool.
Does 9204 Monogram Ave have accessible units?
No, 9204 Monogram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9204 Monogram Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9204 Monogram Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

