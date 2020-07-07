9204 Monogram Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d43993a02d ----

Located on the corner of a quiet little street, this 4 bedroom single story pool home offers 1,865 Sq Ft of living space with a lush yard and trees. Imagine a life where you come home to a refreshing pool in your own backyard! Upon entrance you\'ll find a spacious living area with carpet and a fireplace. The dining area, hallways and kitchen are covered in wood flooring. The kitchen includes tons of storage, a tiled counter top and a kitchen nook area. The extra large dining area has windows overlooking the yard, and a door leading to the patio. Beyond the kitchen is your laundry room complete with storage and a door that leads to the side of the house as well. Each bedroom offers a window, ample closet space and one of them includes a half bathroom for your convenience. The pool is fully fenced in with a separate yard area outside of it. Schedule a showing to see this darling place before someone else does!



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!



Sorry, No cats. Small dogs considered.



Apply online at www.AllValleyLeasing.com



2 Car Attached Garage

Central Ac/Heat

Pool

Single Story

Wood Flooring