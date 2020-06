Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed/ 2 bath house with large sparkling pool. Home offers over 2500 sq ft open floor-plan. Large Master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a large window/door overlooking the backyard. Large living room with glass sliding door leading out to large covered patio with exterior fireplace. Laminate flooring throughout Kitchen comes with all appliances, including washer/ dryer in separate laundry, Central Heat/AC. Available for an immediate move-in!