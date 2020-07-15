Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

918 E. 118th St. Available 04/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Den & Fireplace! Close to Downtown - COMING SOON!! This wonderful single level home is located on a lovely tree lined street just minutes away from Downtown L.A., and features a fully irrigated front lawn, a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage, and a large fenced rear yard. The interior of the house features a spacious living room with an attached dining area, boasting several large windows that allow tons of natural light to wash into the home and highlighting the beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave oven, and has a rear kitchen door that leads to the side driveway and garage. There is a central hallway connects the kitchen, living room, all three bedrooms, and the hallway bathroom. All three bedrooms are well sized, with the third bedroom functioning as a pass through bedroom that leads to the large den with an attached bathroom, stone hearth fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced rear yard. The home also features inside washer & dryer hook ups (washer/dryer included), window treatments, local alarm system and fresh paint.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text David at (562) 762-6049, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4744824)