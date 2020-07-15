All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

918 E. 118th St.

918 East 118th Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 East 118th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
918 E. 118th St. Available 04/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Den & Fireplace! Close to Downtown - COMING SOON!! This wonderful single level home is located on a lovely tree lined street just minutes away from Downtown L.A., and features a fully irrigated front lawn, a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage, and a large fenced rear yard. The interior of the house features a spacious living room with an attached dining area, boasting several large windows that allow tons of natural light to wash into the home and highlighting the beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave oven, and has a rear kitchen door that leads to the side driveway and garage. There is a central hallway connects the kitchen, living room, all three bedrooms, and the hallway bathroom. All three bedrooms are well sized, with the third bedroom functioning as a pass through bedroom that leads to the large den with an attached bathroom, stone hearth fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced rear yard. The home also features inside washer & dryer hook ups (washer/dryer included), window treatments, local alarm system and fresh paint.

***SHOWING NOW***

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, 3/22 FROM 6-6:30PM

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text David at (562) 762-6049, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4744824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 E. 118th St. have any available units?
918 E. 118th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 E. 118th St. have?
Some of 918 E. 118th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 E. 118th St. currently offering any rent specials?
918 E. 118th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 E. 118th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 E. 118th St. is pet friendly.
Does 918 E. 118th St. offer parking?
Yes, 918 E. 118th St. offers parking.
Does 918 E. 118th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 E. 118th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 E. 118th St. have a pool?
No, 918 E. 118th St. does not have a pool.
Does 918 E. 118th St. have accessible units?
No, 918 E. 118th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 918 E. 118th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 E. 118th St. has units with dishwashers.
