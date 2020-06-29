917 EMBURY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite 1929 Spanish home in the heart of the Palisades. This recently renovated 2 bed + 1 bath property maintains heaps of incredible original character. While you can enjoy the brand new kitchen and bathroom -- you will be the first to enjoy the gas range, farm sink, and tiled shower -- the stunning arches in the doorways and the original hardwood floors will keep you loving the retro charm of this single level house. The open floor plan from the living room, dining area, and into the kitchen give an expansive feel and allows for easy flow. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and overlooks an enclosed patio that has endless possibilities. New laundry room, new single car garage, new HVAC, and fresh paint inside and out. So many fabulous features! Just steps to your favorite local destinations. 1-year min lease. 1 pet allowed.