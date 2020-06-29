All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

917 EMBURY Street

917 Embury Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Embury Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisite 1929 Spanish home in the heart of the Palisades. This recently renovated 2 bed + 1 bath property maintains heaps of incredible original character. While you can enjoy the brand new kitchen and bathroom -- you will be the first to enjoy the gas range, farm sink, and tiled shower -- the stunning arches in the doorways and the original hardwood floors will keep you loving the retro charm of this single level house. The open floor plan from the living room, dining area, and into the kitchen give an expansive feel and allows for easy flow. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and overlooks an enclosed patio that has endless possibilities. New laundry room, new single car garage, new HVAC, and fresh paint inside and out. So many fabulous features! Just steps to your favorite local destinations. 1-year min lease. 1 pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 EMBURY Street have any available units?
917 EMBURY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 EMBURY Street have?
Some of 917 EMBURY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 EMBURY Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 EMBURY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 EMBURY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 EMBURY Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 EMBURY Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 EMBURY Street offers parking.
Does 917 EMBURY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 EMBURY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 EMBURY Street have a pool?
No, 917 EMBURY Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 EMBURY Street have accessible units?
No, 917 EMBURY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 EMBURY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 EMBURY Street has units with dishwashers.
