916 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

ALFRED & MELROSE PLACE 1 BEDROOM includes french doors that open up to private patio in living room, dining room, breakfast bar, gourmet kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances + laundry closet with stainless steel washer/dryer, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Unit has new dark, hardwood floors, garage space in back, central AC, LED recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, security alarm system. Building is surrounded by fountains, trees and manicured grass & plants. Walking distance to Alfred's Coffee, Moon Juice, Farmers Market on Melrose Place (every Sunday), Sprouts, TJ, CVS, Equinox, shops, cafes, Sunset Strip.