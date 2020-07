Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled home located on a cul-de-sac in Panorama City. Features include 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fenced pool, gated property, ample amount of parking, fire clearance, and is handicap accessible. Don't miss out on this Incredible opportunity to lease the property and operate a Elderly Home Care business directly from the home. All appliances and partial furniture are included.