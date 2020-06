Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Townhouse style unit on side by side duplex. Charming two story home in the heart of Silver Lake. Both bedrooms are upstairs, light and bright kitchen overlooks a green lush yard and opens up to dinning and living rooms for optimal flow. Ready for July 1st move in